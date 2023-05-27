NewsVideos
Baba Bageshwar Dham makes big statement on Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
A statement by Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has created an atmosphere of tension in the whole of Pakistan. Dhirendra Shastri from Gujarat clearly said that he will make Pakistan a Hindu nation as well.

