videoDetails

Baba Bageshwar makes big statement over Hindu nation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

Baba Bageshwar Dham: Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is in Bihar these days. Hanuman is doing Katha in Patna. As soon as Baba's Hanuman Katha started, the crowd of devotees intensified political activities. Amidst all this, Baba Bageshwar has once again given a statement regarding Hindutva.