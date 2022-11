Baba Ramdev sparks controversy over women dressup, says women would beautiful without clothes

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Baba Ramdev's controversial statement came in from a programme held in Mumbai. Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti organized Yoga Science Camp and Women's Meeting on Friday at Highland area of ​​Thane.