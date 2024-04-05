Advertisement
Know all about India's 'Agni Prime' Missile

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
India has successfully tested its new generation Agni Prime nuclear missile. This missile was launched on the evening of 3 April from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. India's Strategic Forces Command tested this missile in collaboration with DRDO scientists. And then the sensors declared that the missile had achieved 100 percent success in the test.

