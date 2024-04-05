Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Congress is going to release its manifesto today. This manifesto will be based on 5 justices and 25 guarantees. After releasing the manifesto, Congress will also organize several programs. Meanwhile, Congress is going to hold rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad tomorrow. Further, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a huge rally in Hyderabad tomorrrow. Know more about the same in this report and further watch top 100 news of the day.

All Videos

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night
Play Icon00:48
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night
Know all about Papmochani Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:36
Know all about Papmochani Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:22
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
BJP attacks Congress for 'sexist' remarks on Hema Maini
Play Icon31:10
BJP attacks Congress for 'sexist' remarks on Hema Maini
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
Play Icon18:18
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?

Trending Videos

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night
play icon0:48
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba late night
Know all about Papmochani Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:36
Know all about Papmochani Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:22
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
BJP attacks Congress for 'sexist' remarks on Hema Maini
play icon31:10
BJP attacks Congress for 'sexist' remarks on Hema Maini
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?
play icon18:18
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?