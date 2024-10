videoDetails

Baba Siddique Shooters Claim They Are From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

| Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

A big revelation has happened in the Baba Siddiqui murder case... According to sources, the shooters arrested from Mumbai have claimed that they are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang... However, Mumbai Police has not yet made any official confirmation in this regard. The police are investigating the truth of this claim. The activities of this gang and its criminal connections are being monitored.