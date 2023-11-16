trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688572
Babar Azam left the captaincy

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Babar Azam Resigns Pakistan Captain: After the disappointing performance in India, there is a big storm in the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan's veteran batsman Babar Azam has resigned from the captaincy. Babar Azam has resigned from the captaincy of all three formats, ODI, Test and T20 International.
