Babar Azam resigned from captaincy

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has resigned from the captaincy in all formats of cricket. Resigned due to the very poor performance of the Pakistan team in the World Cup.
