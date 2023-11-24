trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691679
Back up plan prepared for Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Since the Uttarkashi Tunnel incident took place, everyone is keeping a close eye over the issue. The rescue operation is still underway for the 13th day. Amid this, a back plan has been prepared for the rescue.
