NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bad condition due to rain in Gurugram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Delhi NCR Weather Update Rains accompanied by strong winds in Delhi-NCR have brought relief to the people from the heat, but Gurugram is submerged as soon as the monsoon arrives. The roads are filled with water.

All Videos

PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
play icon2:37
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
play icon24:11
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements
play icon16:42
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements

Trending Videos

PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
play icon2:37
PM Narendra Modi Meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
play icon24:11
Emergency: The 'black night' of emergency that does not forget
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
play icon4:31
Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
play icon1:20
PM Narendra Modi Meets Bohra Muslims, Indian Diaspora In Egypt's Cairo
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements
play icon16:42
Delhi Sakshi Death: After Sakshi's death, husband and father raised questions on railway arrangements
Delhi NCR rain,Delhi rain,rain in delhi ncr,Rain In Delhi,Delhi NCR weather,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Delhi rains,heavy rain in delhi ncr,Delhi Weather,delhi rain news,delhi heavy rain,rains in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,delhi rain today,Delhi weather news,delhi ncr weather update,rains in Delhi,Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi weather forecast,Heavy rains in Delhi,delhi rains news,heavy rains delhi,delhi heavy rains,Delhi Weather Update,