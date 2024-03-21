Advertisement
Badaun Deceased's Father makes huge claim on Accused Javed

Mar 21, 2024
Javed, brother of deceased Sajid, who was involved in the murder of 2 children in Badaun, UP, was arrested from Bareilly late night. The father of dead children has made a huge claim over arrest of Javed.

