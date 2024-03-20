Advertisement
Badaun double murder case: Akhilesh Yadav slam Yogi Adityanath govt

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: On Tuesday, March 19, two innocent brothers were murdered by slitting their throats in Baba Colony in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. After the incident, the police found the accused Sajid and killed him in an encounter. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference on the Badaun double murder case.

