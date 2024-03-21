Advertisement
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: Police press conference in Badaun murder case at 6 pm

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Badaun Double Murder Case Update: There may be a big revelation in the Badaun murder case today. After some time the police will hold a press conference. Let us tell you that Sajid's brother Javed, accused of murdering two children in the Badaun murder case of UP, was arrested from Bareilly late night. Accused Javed was arrested from Bareilly. The Badaun massacre has shocked everyone across the country. Police is investigating why Javed Sajid killed the children? It is being told that the secret of Badaun murder case may be exposed in the police press conference.

