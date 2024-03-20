Advertisement
Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused

Mar 20, 2024
Badaun Encounter: A case of brutal murder of two children came to light from Badaun, UP. Big news related to this murder case is coming out. The accused in the Badaun murder case has been killed in a police encounter. After the murder of the children, the family members are in bad condition and crying. Know in detail in this report how and where the encounter took place ?

Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:18
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:38
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
Play Icon36:13
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
Play Icon12:07
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met
Play Icon18:12
24 ki Sarkar: Raj Thackeray and Amit Shah met

