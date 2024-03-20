Advertisement
Badaun Murder Accused shot dead in Police Encounter

|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Badaun Murder Accused has been shot dead in Police Encounter. Two children were brutally killed by the accused. While the third kid is still treated in the hospital. To know more about the same, watch this report.

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
Badaun Encounter update: Encounter of Badaun massacre accused
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the glory of Amalki Ekadashi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire
The daughter was killed and the house was set on fire

