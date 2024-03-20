Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badaun murder case accused Sajid's wife's big revelation

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
On Tuesday, March 19, two innocent brothers were murdered by slitting their throats in Baba Colony in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. After the incident, the police reached the spot, found the accused Sajid and killed him in an encounter. Whereas, the second accused Javed absconded. Javed is being searched. Meanwhile, the wife of Sajid, the main accused in the Badaun murder case, has made a big revelation. Watch what Sajid's wife said?

All Videos

Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Play Icon02:04
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Play Icon02:48
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Play Icon03:49
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Play Icon00:41
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
Play Icon03:19
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras

Trending Videos

Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
play icon2:4
Two associates of YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish arrested
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
play icon2:48
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Startup Mahakumbh
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
play icon3:49
Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
play icon0:41
Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras
play icon3:19
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras