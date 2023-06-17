NewsVideos
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
BADHIR NEWS: The country's Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch. The Home Minister did an aerial survey of the devastation caused by the storm. Shah also reached Mandvi Civil Hospital to know the condition of the injured in the storm.

