Badhir News: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans raised in Russia during Modi's speech

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

Badhir News: PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Russia. During this time, new dimensions of friendship emerged between PM Modi and Russian President Putin. India and Russia will work together on nuclear energy. PM Modi mentioned a song while showing direction to the Indians. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia on 09 July.