Badhir News: Biparjoy storm threat deepens over Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone

