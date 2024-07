videoDetails

Badhir News: Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns from his post

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Badhir News: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena has resigned from his post. Kirori Lal Meena submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and said, 'I have kept my word'. However, Bhajanlal Sharma did not accept the resignation.