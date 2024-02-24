trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724633
Badhir News: Congress, AAP finalise seat-sharing plans

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Badhir News: Alliance between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress has been officially announced for the Lok Sabha elections. Both the parties will contest elections together in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa and Chandigarh. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party held a joint press conference to give information about seat distribution.

