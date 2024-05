videoDetails

Badhir News: 'Final Chance To Protect Nation..' Manmohan Singh's big appeal

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Badhir News: Former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to the voters of Punjab before the voting in Punjab in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024. In this, he appealed to the people of Punjab not to form a BJP government.