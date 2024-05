videoDetails

Badhir News: Gandhi Family Voted in Delhi

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

This time in Delhi the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Its allies Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are contesting the elections together. New Delhi seat has come to AAP's account. Due to alliance, Congress has not fielded its candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. In such a situation, this time the Gandhi family would have voted for AAP candidate Somnath Bharti.