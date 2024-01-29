trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715356
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: New petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Gyanvapi case of Varanasi. Regarding the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hindu side has demanded a survey of the Vujukhana. In the petition, a demand has been made to direct the ASI to survey the Vujukhana without damaging the Shivalinga. In fact, this place is sealed on the orders of the Supreme Court after claims of finding a Shivalinga-like figure in Vazukhana in May 2022.

All Videos

Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Play Icon1:29
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Play Icon1:17
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
Play Icon1:17
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Press Conference at NSE BKC, Mumbai
Play Icon0:41
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Press Conference at NSE BKC, Mumbai
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Responds to Central Minister Santanu Thakur's CAA Remark and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in West Bengal
Play Icon0:45
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Responds to Central Minister Santanu Thakur's CAA Remark and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in West Bengal

Trending Videos

Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
play icon1:29
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
play icon1:17
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
play icon1:17
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Press Conference at NSE BKC, Mumbai
play icon0:41
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Press Conference at NSE BKC, Mumbai
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Responds to Central Minister Santanu Thakur's CAA Remark and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in West Bengal
play icon0:45
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Responds to Central Minister Santanu Thakur's CAA Remark and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in West Bengal