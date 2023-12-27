trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703420
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Zee Badhir News Today: This is our special program for the deaf. You can watch all trending, Hindi news on Zee News HD. In today's special program, you can see how the security forces foiled the terrorist conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

