Badhir News: Indians Cancel Maldives Trips

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Badhir News: Zee News has a special segment for deaf people, which is specially created keeping only deaf people in mind. It brings you the latest news every afternoon. Maldives Minister Shiuna has deleted her tweet on Indian PM Narendra Modi. After India's strong objection, the Maldives government distanced itself from the minister's statement and said - will not hesitate to take strict action against such people.

