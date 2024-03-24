Advertisement
Badhir News: 'Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family', says Giriraj Singh

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Badhir News: There is a tussle regarding seat sharing in the India alliance in Bihar. Now Congress leader Pappu Yadav has made a big announcement regarding Purnia seat. He refused to leave Purnia seat. Bima Yadav is likely to get ticket from Purnia. After which Pappu Yadav is protesting. Giriraj Singh has attacked Lalu regarding Pappu Yadav. Said- Lalu Yadav will first give ticket to his family.

