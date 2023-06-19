NewsVideos
BADHIR NEWS: Manoj Muntashir apologizes for Adipurush on ZEE NEWS – now took a U turn

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
BADHIR NEWS: Adipurush's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologized to people for hurting the faith of Hindus in the film on ZEE NEWS, he has taken a U-turn in the conversation again Said that I will not apologize for this, I will show it in action.

RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan

