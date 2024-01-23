trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713052
Badhir News: Myanmar Army Plane crashes at Mizoram Lengpui Airport, 8 Injured

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Badhir News: As per latest reports, news is from Myanmar. It is being told that a military aircraft slipped on the runway of Lengpui Airport in Mizoram. There were 14 people on board including crew members. There is news of 8 people getting injured in the accident.

