trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722617
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News: Today is the second day of BJP's national convention in Delhi. Speaking in this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we should work hard for the next 100 days, our tenure of 10 years has been spotless. He further targeted the opposition. PM Modi also repeated the slogan this time 400 times.

All Videos

BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
Play Icon01:20
BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC
Play Icon04:36
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC
BJP National Council Meeting: '22 January is a day for crores of Ram devotees...' says JP Nadda
Play Icon06:11
BJP National Council Meeting: '22 January is a day for crores of Ram devotees...' says JP Nadda
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Play Icon01:08
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
Play Icon02:17
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi

Trending Videos

BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
play icon1:20
BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC
play icon4:36
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC
BJP National Council Meeting: '22 January is a day for crores of Ram devotees...' says JP Nadda
play icon6:11
BJP National Council Meeting: '22 January is a day for crores of Ram devotees...' says JP Nadda
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
play icon1:8
Ind vs Eng Test: Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Team India in Rajkot
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi
play icon2:17
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: CM Champai Soren meets Kharge in Delhi