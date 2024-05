videoDetails

Badhir News: PM Modi's sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is on May 20. The election campaign for the fifth phase has come to a halt in the country. Voting will be held for 49 seats in 8 states in the fifth phase. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has reached Purulia in West Bengal. There he fiercely attacked Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Watch news for the deaf