Badhir News: SC raises questions on UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf murder case

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
play icon2:30
Jailer Review: Rajnikanth Fans Dance And Celebrate The Comeback Of Thalaiva
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar
play icon3:31
OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi At His Best, Fans Impressed with Akshay Kumar's Avatar
Walkout on Manipur! Now Rahul Gandhi's anger erupted on the Home Minister
play icon9:31
Walkout on Manipur! Now Rahul Gandhi's anger erupted on the Home Minister
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
play icon9:14
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ ahead of Independence Day
play icon2:38
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ ahead of Independence Day

