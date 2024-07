videoDetails

Badhir News: Suvendu Adhikari issues clarification on remark

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 06:24 PM IST

Badhir News: BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari has given a big statement in West Bengal. Regarding BJP's tagline 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Shuvendu Adhikari has said, 'Stop Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Those who are with us, we are with them.' BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari has now clarified his statement.