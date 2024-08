videoDetails

Badhir News: Terrible accident happened in Leh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Badhir News: A terrible accident happened in Leh. A bus crashed here and fell into a 200 meter deep gorge. Initial information is coming that six people have died in this. At the same time, about 22 other people are said to be injured.