videoDetails

Badhir News: Terrorist attack on Army picket in J&K’s Rajouri thwarted

Sonam | Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Army Camp Attacked in Rajouri: Terrorists have attacked the army camp in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. This attack took place early in the morning. Let us tell you that the army has foiled the terrorist attack.