Badhir News: What is PM Modi's 'Kashmir Plan'?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the removal of Article 370. Meanwhile, he addressed a rally at Bakshi Stadium. While addressing the rally at Bakshi Stadium, he said a big thing about Kashmir.

