Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Badhir News: Due to the rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi, the situation has become dire in many areas of the capital. On the other hand, Yamuna's flood has knocked at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house. Yamuna water has started coming outside the CM's residence.
