trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629642
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badrinath Highway closed in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Badrinath Highway has been closed once again due to heavy rains. Let us tell you that after heavy rains in Chamoli, the water level has increased and debris has come on the roads.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

NIA BREAKING: Demand to shift gangsters, NIA writes letter to Home Ministry
play icon0:58
NIA BREAKING: Demand to shift gangsters, NIA writes letter to Home Ministry
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Gehlot-Sachin Pilot's tension increased due to Assudeen Owashi's 'Mission Rajasthan'
play icon6:24
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Gehlot-Sachin Pilot's tension increased due to Assudeen Owashi's 'Mission Rajasthan'
Civil war like situation in France!
play icon5:40
Civil war like situation in France!
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon10:18
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
play icon5:28
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

NIA BREAKING: Demand to shift gangsters, NIA writes letter to Home Ministry
play icon0:58
NIA BREAKING: Demand to shift gangsters, NIA writes letter to Home Ministry
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Gehlot-Sachin Pilot's tension increased due to Assudeen Owashi's 'Mission Rajasthan'
play icon6:24
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Gehlot-Sachin Pilot's tension increased due to Assudeen Owashi's 'Mission Rajasthan'
Civil war like situation in France!
play icon5:40
Civil war like situation in France!
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon10:18
Action on temple and mazar in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
play icon5:28
Temple and mazar demolished together in Delhi
Badrinath highway,badrinath highway closed,Badrinath National Highway,Badrinath,badrinath highway news today,landslide on badrinath highway,Rishikesh Badrinath highway,landslide badrinath highway,badrinath highway blocked,badrinath highway news,badrinath highway road,badrinath highway landslide,Badrinath landslide,badriniath highway landslide,Badrinath yatra,landslide at badrinath national highway,badrinath highway closed due to landslide,