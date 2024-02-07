trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718565
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badruddin Ajmal gave a big statement regarding Uttarakhand UCC

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Follow Us
After Goa, preparations have started to bring UCC in Uttarakhand also. Meanwhile, a bill regarding this has been introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Which is to be discussed in the assembly today. Meanwhile, now Badruddin Ajmal has warned of going to the Supreme Court regarding UCC. See what he said?

All Videos

MP Police took major action in Harda blast
Play Icon06:34
MP Police took major action in Harda blast
MP Police takes major action in Harda Factory Blast Case
Play Icon01:05
MP Police takes major action in Harda Factory Blast Case
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Play Icon00:58
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
Play Icon28:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
Play Icon13:59
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda

Trending Videos

MP Police took major action in Harda blast
play icon6:34
MP Police took major action in Harda blast
MP Police takes major action in Harda Factory Blast Case
play icon1:5
MP Police takes major action in Harda Factory Blast Case
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
play icon0:58
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
play icon28:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
play icon13:59
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda