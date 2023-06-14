NewsVideos
Bageshwar Baba targets Religious Conversion Gang in Bengaluru

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Bageshwar Baba on Conversion: Baba Dhirendra Shastri has given a stern warning during the Durbar in Bengaluru of Congress-ruled Karnataka. While giving a statement on the conversion gang, he said, 'Innocent Hindus are being tricked. Those who convert will not be spared'.

