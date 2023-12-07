trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696307
Balaknath Submits Resignation from Mps Amid Rajasthan CM Face

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Face: Mahant Balaknath has left MP. He has resigned from the post of MP. His name is also being mentioned in the race for Chief Minister. BJP had already said that all the MLAs who have won will have to resign as MPs.
