Ballon d'Or 2023: 1st Time In 20 Years, Ronaldo Misses Out Ballon d’Or Nominee List

Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
For the 1st time in 20 years, Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the final 30 for the Ballon d'Or award. The legendary Portuguese figure has received the honor five times, with his most recent victory being in 2017. He joined Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr in January, and he has had a fantastic start to life there.
