Balloon Marked With 'PIA' Recovered near LoC in Pathankot

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
India Pakistan News: Balloon found near LoC in Pathankot, Punjab. PIA is written on the balloon. This balloon has come from Pakistan. The balloon was found near Ranjit Singh Dam, where India had stopped the water from going to Pakistan.

