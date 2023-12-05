trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695599
Balmukund Exclusive Interview LIVE: Balmukund's clarification came on viral video

|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund has given clarification on threatening the officer on phone. He said that I have requested the officer and have not given orders. I am not the one to give orders.. Many mothers and sisters of the area had come to me. He said that the mothers and sisters had complained that meat is sold in the open in our place, which Because of this, dogs sit there and they bite people. He said that the officer said that all the shops were running with licenses, but 8 shopkeepers there did not have licenses. When I spoke to the officials, they were not ready to talk.Balmukund said that no one can eat or sell, everyone has their own karma, I request the officials... neither sell nor cut this road, it spoils the mood of the Sanatanis and spoils their fast.
