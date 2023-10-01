trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669538
Balochistan Blast: Pakistan Minister Accuses India For Suicide Blast, Death Toll Rises To 60

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
The Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence service of India is to blame for a suicide bombing that occurred in Balochistan on Friday and left 60 people dead and 60 injured, according to Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. On Bugti's accusation, the Indian government has not yet released an official statement.
World videos,