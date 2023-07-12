trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634509
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: Major terrorist attack in Pakistan, 4 Pak Army soldiers killed in Balochistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: There has been a major terrorist attack in Zhob area of ​​Balochistan, Pakistan, 4 soldiers of Pak army have died in the attack, Pakistan army killed 3 terrorists in retaliatory action.
