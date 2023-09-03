trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657283
Ban on BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Sawai Madhopur

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
BJP's visit to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan has been banned. Due to the ban on BJP's Parivartan Yatra, BJP has also started protesting.
