Games
Ban on Mig-21 Aircraft!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
The Indian Air Force is in action after frequent accidents. The flying of the entire fleet of MiG-21 has been banned. MiG-21 crashed in Hanumangarh on 8th May.
