NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ban on Mig-21 Aircraft!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
The Indian Air Force is in action after frequent accidents. The flying of the entire fleet of MiG-21 has been banned. MiG-21 crashed in Hanumangarh on 8th May.

All Videos

Quad Meeting: PM Modi's clear message to world..
8:29
Quad Meeting: PM Modi's clear message to world..
The Kerala Story: Controversy over 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal
7:30
The Kerala Story: Controversy over 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal
Kejriwal government will go to Supreme Court against the central ordinance
11:15
 Kejriwal government will go to Supreme Court against the central ordinance
Quad Meeting: President Biden asks for PM Modi's autograph
0:56
Quad Meeting: President Biden asks for PM Modi's autograph
G7 Summit 2023: India's power in G7
6:11
G7 Summit 2023: India's power in G7

Trending Videos

8:29
Quad Meeting: PM Modi's clear message to world..
7:30
The Kerala Story: Controversy over 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal
11:15
Kejriwal government will go to Supreme Court against the central ordinance
0:56
Quad Meeting: President Biden asks for PM Modi's autograph
6:11
G7 Summit 2023: India's power in G7
MIG 21,mig 21 news,ban on mig 21,ban on mig 21 fighter,ban on mig 21 fighter jet,ban on mig 21 fighter plane,mig fighter plane news,indian air force mig 21,indian airforce on mig 21,indian airforce on mig 21 crash,ban on mig 21 latest news,mig 21 ban,Breaking News,Latest News,Top news,Indian Army,air force mig 21,mig 21 iaf,