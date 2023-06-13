NewsVideos
Bandipora Police arrests terrorist's accomplice in Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Breaking News: Bandirpora Police has achieved great success in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, the accomplice of the terrorists has been arrested from Bandipora and two Chinese hand grenades have been recovered from him. Case has been registered under Arms Act UAPA. This terrorist is an ally of Lashkar terrorist.

