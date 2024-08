videoDetails

Bangladesh Crisis: Know, how India's Rafale saved Sheikh Hasina?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

Rafale fighter aircraft guaranteed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reach India safely. When Sheikh Hasina's plane left Bangladesh, the Indian Army's radars were continuously keeping an eye on the former Bangladeshi PM's plane. Watch the report.